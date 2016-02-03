(Adds Goldman Sachs, UBS Group, Mizuho)

Feb 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank has named Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its securities division.

UBS GROUP AG

UBS Wealth Management appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.

AMUNDI SA

The European asset manager appoints Heinrich Merz chief investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi Alternative Investments.

GFT GROUP

The company, which provides business and technology consulting to the investment banking industry, appointed Rob Gibbs principal consultant to its legal, regulatory & compliance team.

KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT

The fiduciary manager appointed Johan Cras managing director in London, effective March 1.

MIZUHO

Mizuho USA named Salim Syed head of biotechnology research and a managing director, reporting to Sheryl Skolnick head of equity research. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)