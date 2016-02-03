(Adds Goldman Sachs, UBS Group, Mizuho)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank has named Jim Esposito as the new chief
strategy officer for its securities division.
UBS GROUP AG
UBS Wealth Management appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative
investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.
AMUNDI SA
The European asset manager appoints Heinrich Merz chief
investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi
Alternative Investments.
GFT GROUP
The company, which provides business and technology
consulting to the investment banking industry, appointed Rob
Gibbs principal consultant to its legal, regulatory & compliance
team.
KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT
The fiduciary manager appointed Johan Cras managing director
in London, effective March 1.
MIZUHO
Mizuho USA named Salim Syed head of biotechnology research
and a managing director, reporting to Sheryl Skolnick head of
equity research.
