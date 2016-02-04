(Adds Vestar and Pershing)

Feb 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has made a number of management changes within its fixed income division after promoting Sam Kellie-Smith to run the division in January.

BARCLAYS PLC

The heads of Barclays' distressed debt and investment-grade bond trading are both leaving the UK bank's credit trading unit as part of cuts at its investment bank announced last month.

VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS

The U.S.-based private equity firm promoted Winston Song to principal and three others to vice president roles.

PERSHING LLC

The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp said Lisa Dolly would succeed Ron DeCicco as chief executive, effective Feb. 16.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of Germany-based Allianz SE said it made two appointments to its London office.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The Scotland-based investment manager named Euan Stirling head of stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)