Feb 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

M&G Investments, a unit of Prudential Plc said it was hiring Rupert Krefting as its head of corporate finance following the retirement of Huw Jones.

KPMG

The company said it had appointed Andrew Coles as its new head of pensions in the UK.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Mark Dodd, Santander's head of credit markets for Europe, will leave the bank at the end of March after more than 30 years in the industry, according to an internal memo sent by Jose Manuel Colina, head of market activities Europe.

Dodd will be replaced by Roberto Fernandez-Diaz, who was previously global head of debt capital markets.

TRADITION INC

Emmanuel Smiecench has joined inter-dealer broker Tradition as part of the business development team, according to a source.

Smiecench left Societe Generale where he was a managing director on the sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate desk in January 2015.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The U.S. private equity firm named Achim Berg operating partner, effective April 1. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)