BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
BANK OF MONTREAL
Massimo Antonelli is joining Bank of Montreal to work in the bank's public sector business, according to market sources.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , said it appointed Jonathan Kennedy director of change and technology. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.