CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD
The company said Wang Sing would replace Liu Tianlin as
chief executive officer, effective Feb. 17.
Wang Sing was a former partner at TPG Capital Management LP
and currently serves as senior adviser to TPG Growth.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD
The company added four members to its equity research team
in London. Stefan Slowinski was named head of TMT Research,
while John Karidis joined as senior telecoms analyst. The
company also appointed Saul Rubin head of global automotive
research and Carole Madjo as a luxury goods analyst.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)