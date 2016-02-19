Feb 19 The following financial services industry
CITIGROUP INC
The global bank's head for ASEAN and country head Singapore,
Michael Zink, will retire after 28 years at the financial firm,
according to an internal memo.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The financial services company has appointed Jeff Jennings
as head of European prime services, the bank said in a memo to
staff seen by Reuters.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)