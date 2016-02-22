Feb 22 The following financial services industry
SANNE GROUP PLC
The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund
administration services named Justin Partington global head of
funds, effective immediately.
AON HEWITT
Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit
appointed Michael Walker to its risk settlement group as a
principal consultant.
CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS LLP
London-based private investment firm appointed Richard Adams
chief operating officer.
ASCOT LLOYD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD
The UK-based wealth management firm named Iain Balchin chief
financial officer.
