Feb 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

BARCLAYS

The bank named Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo as its country manager for Spain, replacing Jaime Salaverri, who is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION (SFC)

James Shipton, who is responsible for supervising brokers in the financial center, will be replaced by Julia Leung, who is currently executive director of investment products at the watchdog, Hong Kong's securities regulator said.

MARSH

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co named Will Thomas-Ferrand as strategy and operations leader for EMEA and APAC regions, effective immediately.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Fergus Edwards, head of international syndicate at the unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, has left the firm, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)