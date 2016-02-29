(Adds SoFi, UBS, Aviva Investors)
UBS GROUP AG
Veteran banker Paul Gibbon has left his role as managing
director of leveraged capital markets at UBS to join SMBC in
May.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Aviva PLC appointed Sean
McLachlan as senior director in its infrastructure team.
SOFI
The online lender said former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG
Anshu Jain has become an adviser to the company.
ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC
The bank has hired Robin Stoole and Yaping Wang to senior
positions as the bank creates a new team to cover debt capital
markets.
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL
The investment manager named Doug Walls head of product
development for its Asia Pacific and Japan operations.
