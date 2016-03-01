(Adds Allianz, RBC, Newoak)
March 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager, part of JPMorgan Chase & Co,
appointed Dale Erdei as head of adviser sales for its UK funds
business.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Matt Doherty has moved across from CEEMEA debt capital
markets origination to EM debt syndicate at Deutsche Bank,
according to a source.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALITY
A unit of Germany's Allianz Group named Andrew Whitehouse as
regional unit London head of marine.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
A unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Charles
Byrne and Andrew Gordon as co-heads of alternative investment
sales for the United States.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
executive Alice Crawley to head the business selection and
conflicts team in its corporate client solutions unit.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
AJ Davidson has left Mizuho just months after joining its
London-based securities and investment banking arm as head of
financial institutions and risk solutions for Europe, Middle
East and Africa, a bank spokesperson said.
MSCI INC
The company appointed Jim Valente as global head of real
estate.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager, owned by real estate company Jones
Lang LaSalle Inc, hired Mike Pashley and Ali Imraan to
its debt investment & special situations team.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
Tokyo-based Nikko Asset Management appointed Mark de Vries
as chief risk management officer.
NEWOAK
The financial advisory and consulting firm appointed Jonna
Boyle as a director to its arm, Credit Services LLC.
