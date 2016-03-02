(Adds Citigroup, Raymond James)

March 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has hired Quentin Andre as head of global structured sales and Dirk Keijer as head of equity derivative sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

Raymond James appointed Gavin Murrey as co-head of its public finance/debt investment banking unit.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan, appointed Gary Reeve as head of first party claims for its UK specialties business.

HISCOX LTD

The insurer made two appointments to boost its professional risks practice.

NORTHVIEW GROUP

The mortgage manager appointed Abi Greenhalgh as national account manager, working across its lending businesses.

SPROTT ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, a unit of Sprott Inc, said it appointed Edward Coyne as executive vice president and national sales manager.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Rhodri Mason as head of product, effective March 7.

PKA

The Danish pension provider appointed Nicolai Ornstrup Pilehave as its chief financial officer.

NOMURA

The company has appointed Steve Ashley and Kentaro Okuda as global co-heads of its investment bank - otherwise known as wholesale - after the previous head Tetsu Ozaki was made group chief operating officer after two years in the job.

Nomura's top investment banker in Asia ex-Japan, Mark Williams, is to leave as the Japanese bank scales back its resources in the region. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)