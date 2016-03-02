(Adds Citigroup, Raymond James)
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup has hired Quentin Andre as head of global
structured sales and Dirk Keijer as head of equity derivative
sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Raymond James appointed Gavin Murrey as co-head of its
public finance/debt investment banking unit.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan,
appointed Gary Reeve as head of first party claims for its UK
specialties business.
HISCOX LTD
The insurer made two appointments to boost its professional
risks practice.
NORTHVIEW GROUP
The mortgage manager appointed Abi Greenhalgh as national
account manager, working across its lending businesses.
SPROTT ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager, a unit of Sprott Inc, said it
appointed Edward Coyne as executive vice president and national
sales manager.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Rhodri Mason as head of
product, effective March 7.
PKA
The Danish pension provider appointed Nicolai Ornstrup
Pilehave as its chief financial officer.
NOMURA
The company has appointed Steve Ashley and Kentaro Okuda as
global co-heads of its investment bank - otherwise known as
wholesale - after the previous head Tetsu Ozaki was made group
chief operating officer after two years in the job.
Nomura's top investment banker in Asia ex-Japan, Mark
Williams, is to leave as the Japanese bank scales back its
resources in the region.
