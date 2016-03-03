UPDATE 3-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
March 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank appointed David Livingstone as Citi country officer for Australia.
MIZUHO BANK AMERICAS
The company, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc , named Eric Yoss as chief risk officer.
CARVER BANCORP
The holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank appointed Christina Maier as its chief financial officer.
(Compiled by Vishaka George)
* Says will not affect monetary policy (Adds analysts comment, background)