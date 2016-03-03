March 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank appointed David Livingstone as Citi country officer for Australia.

MIZUHO BANK AMERICAS

The company, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc , named Eric Yoss as chief risk officer.

CARVER BANCORP

The holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank appointed Christina Maier as its chief financial officer.

(Compiled by Vishaka George)