BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
(Adds Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UniCredit, Standard Bank, Brown Shipley, Natixis)
March 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch as senior advisor to its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm is hiring David Burlison from KPMG as a managing director to lead its London restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italian bank said it has appointed a new head of its investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in its international network.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD
The Johannesburg, South Africa-based bank said Mark Hucker has resigned as chief executive of its offshore group and Will Thorp will replace him.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Jim Goldie and Michael Delew to its capital markets team.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The UK-based wealth management firm appointed Don Smith to replace Kevin Doran as chief investment officer (CIO).
NATIXIS SA
The French investment bank has reorganized its corporate and investment banking arm, creating new global finance and investment banking business lines and making a series of senior appointments.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government services advisory business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.