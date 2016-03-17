(Adds HSBC Holdings)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Tom Ahern head of
corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The London-based bank appointed Colin Bell as group head of
global standards execution and remediation.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital
Group Cos appointed Martin Hofman country marketing manager for
the Benelux and Nordics regions.
FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD
The Singapore-based investment manager appointed Pranay
Gupta as head of multi-asset strategies.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Jason Cox, a veteran equity capital markets banker, is
joining Deutsche Bank as co-head of Asia Pacific ECM, according
to sources familiar with the situation.
