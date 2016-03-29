UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
(Adds Citigroup, Freedom Finance, Alvarez & Marsal)
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Daljeet Lamba managing director of corporate banking in Canada.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment management company appointed Peter Land, David Hanrahan and Alan Holton to its investment division as investment managers.
TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD
The investment and financial planning group said it hired Alan Edwards as head of investment management for England.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker said it appointed Chris Inman to its defined contribution pensions (DC) team.
FREEDOM FINANCE LTD
The UK credit broker said it appointed Brian Brodie group chief executive.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL LLC
The global professional services firm said it hired Ramin Tabibzadeh managing director in Los Angeles. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
By Anusha Ravindranath May 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets as concerns mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to influence a federal probe. The allegations have not only thrown doubt over the future of the pro-growth policies that Trump promised, but they have raised the possibility he could end up leaving the presidency. "Since obstruction of justice is considered