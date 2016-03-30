(Adds UBS and ITG)

March 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANTANDER N.A.

Loan veteran Bill Donovan, the company's executive director in syndicated loans for the Americas, is set to retire, sources said.

STANDARD LIFE PLC

The UK-based long-term investment savings company said Lan Tu would join the firm on April 6 as its strategy director.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

The professional services firm said Robert Easton had joined the company as chief compliance officer of its risk and insurance services segment.

ANTHEMIS GROUP SA

The digital financial services investment and advisory firm named Leslie Campisi as its chief marketing officer.

UBS GROUP AG

The firm's new chief operating officer (COO), Axel Lehmann, on Tuesday announced a raft of management changes including the departure of group Chief Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The broker and financial technology provider said Andrew Larkin would rejoin the firm on April 11 as managing director in charge of its POSIT alert client coverage. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)