March 30
The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SANTANDER N.A.
Loan veteran Bill Donovan, the company's executive director
in syndicated loans for the Americas, is set to retire, sources
said.
STANDARD LIFE PLC
The UK-based long-term investment savings company said Lan
Tu would join the firm on April 6 as its strategy director.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
The professional services firm said Robert Easton had joined
the company as chief compliance officer of its risk and
insurance services segment.
ANTHEMIS GROUP SA
The digital financial services investment and advisory firm
named Leslie Campisi as its chief marketing officer.
UBS GROUP AG
The firm's new chief operating officer (COO), Axel Lehmann,
on Tuesday announced a raft of management changes including the
departure of group Chief Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an
internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The broker and financial technology provider said Andrew
Larkin would rejoin the firm on April 11 as managing director in
charge of its POSIT alert client coverage.
