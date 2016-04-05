(Adds Acadian Asset Management, Credit Suisse)

April 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and solutions group (FSG) for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has left the bank, according to sources.

Three debt bankers in the bank's emerging markets business are also leaving the firm, according to sources. Reid Payne, a managing director who oversaw liability management for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa; John Gunes, director, emerging markets debt capital markets; and Ege Akcasoy, vice president in the financing solutions group, CEEMEA, are departing the bank.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The company's UK unit has named Ian Shea as director of Middle East sales and client service.

CREDIT SUISSE

Barry Zamore, head of U.S. par loan trading at the bank in New York who also championed the removal of assignment fees from the $880 billion loan market, has left the bank, sources said.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has promoted Rajan Bagri to head of FIG debt capital markets for Europe and the Americas, according to a source.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The British bank has cut staff in its credit sales and trading teams. Eight staff have gone across the two teams, a person familiar with the matter said.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The British insurer's pension risk transfer business has appointed Matt Wilmington as director of strategic transactions.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The U.S.-based wealth management company said it appointed John McCareins to lead its Asia-Pacific asset management business.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager said James Lindsay-Fynn joined its fixed income global multi-sector team as portfolio manager.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd named Warrick Booth as a managing director in its European DCM team.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The asset manager named Andreas Wenk as head of global financial institutions. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)