April 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank named Karen Simon as the head of director advisory services, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

BNY MELLON

The bank said it appointed Piers Murray as chief operating officer to its markets business.

NORTH HIGHLAND

The consulting firm said it promoted Charles Vivian to London market lead.

AURELIUS GROUP

The investment company said it hired Ed Akenhead as operational manager at its Allied Healthcare business.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The investment management firm said it appointed Pierre-Emmanuel Juillard as managing director of a new investment team focused on liquid absolute return strategies. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)