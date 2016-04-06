BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank named Karen Simon as the head of director advisory services, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
BNY MELLON
The bank said it appointed Piers Murray as chief operating officer to its markets business.
NORTH HIGHLAND
The consulting firm said it promoted Charles Vivian to London market lead.
AURELIUS GROUP
The investment company said it hired Ed Akenhead as operational manager at its Allied Healthcare business.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The investment management firm said it appointed Pierre-Emmanuel Juillard as managing director of a new investment team focused on liquid absolute return strategies. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: