(Adds JP Morgan, Point72 Asset Management)
April 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Richard Gill head of its Europe, Middle
East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.
POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT
Six ex-SAC Capital Advisors employees have returned to their
former employer, billionaire investor Steven Cohen, as portfolio
managers at his new investment firm.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has appointed Natalia Corfield as the new head of
credit research for Latin America, replacing Jacob Steinfeld,
who has moved to a credit trading position, according to a memo
obtained by Reuters on Monday.
J. SAFRA SARASIN
The Swiss private banking group named Benedikt Maissen as
chief executive officer of its Singapore branch, effective April
1.
AON HEWITT
The human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc
has appointed Michael Ferguson a senior public sector
governance consultant.
BFINANCE
The privately owned investment consultancy firm said it
named Peter Hobbs as managing director of the company's private
markets business in its London office.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)