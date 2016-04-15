(Adds BNP Paribas)
BNP PARIBAS
The firm has hired a managing director from Barclays to join
its insurance debt capital markets team.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Alain Fischer has been appointed the chief digital officer
at the French bank, in charge of its new digital office within
the company's global banking and investor solutions division,
IFR reported.
CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment manager appointed Gerald Carey
investment manager.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial
Holdings Inc has named Charles Nilsen senior vice
president and national director of its residential lending
business.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)