BRIEF-Alm Equity Q1 operating profit increases to SEK 91.7 mln
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 637.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer named Claudine MaCartney as its chief human resources officer. MaCartney currently leads the human capital planning and business partner practice.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The British fund manager appointed Campbell Fleming as its global head of distribution. Campbell, who succeeds John Brett, is currently chief executive-EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Northern Trust Corp appointed Aaron Overy to a senior institutional sales role in London. The company also named Nigel Tyler a senior index portfolio manager in London.
AMALGAMATED METAL TRADING
The London Metal Exchange ring dealer hired industry veterans Christian Schirmeister and Andy Leyton to bolster its sales and trading operations.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik)
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 637.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Underlying profit increased by 1 pct to 70.1 million stg (2016 H1: 69.4 million stg), whilst absorbing 5.5 million stg of tier 2 bond costs