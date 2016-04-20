April 20 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
The company rejigged its financial institutions business,
appointing a new deputy head while another banker has moved to
the treasury side.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche
Bank's top investment bankers for a decade until he left last
year.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm named Michael Maeder sales
director financial institutions with immediate effect.
