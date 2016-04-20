April 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company rejigged its financial institutions business, appointing a new deputy head while another banker has moved to the treasury side.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank's top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm named Michael Maeder sales director financial institutions with immediate effect.

