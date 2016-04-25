(Adds Mercuria, OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Resources and
Manulife)
April 25 The following financial services
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank has promoted Luigi Rizzo to head of investment
banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to
a memo sent on Monday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
David Escoffier, deputy head of global markets at the
company and CEO of Newedge, has decided to leave the company.
Escoffier had been responsible for building up the French bank's
equity derivatives capabilities in London.
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking named Yann
Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific and Marc El
Asmar as head of sales for global markets, effective
immediately.
MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING
The head of the company's U.S. fuel oil business left the
Swiss commodities merchant last week to join Hartree Partners,
an energy trader formerly known as HETCO, as it expands in
Houston, two sources familiar with the matter said.
OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC
The asset manager has hired Sharon French from Bank of New
York Mellon Corp to head of its smart beta business.
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC
The investment management firm, which operates as Franklin
Templeton Investments, appointed Dan O'Lear as president of
Franklin Templeton Distributors.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP
The Canadian insurer said Charles Guay would relinquish his
role as president and chief executive of Manulife Quebec at the
end of 2016.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc
said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of
its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.
HARGREAVE HALE
The investment management firm appointed Nigel Rosner as an
investment manager at its London office, where he will focus on
managing private client mandates.
BFINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD
The independent investment consultancy appointed Mark
Brownlie to the newly created chief financial officer position.
CITIGROUP INC
Piers Davison has been appointed EMEA investment banking
head of the financial institutions group at the bank.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm named Phil Beckett as a
managing director in its global forensic and dispute services
practice in London.
SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The investment management company said it had appointed
David Binnion as finance and operations manager, a newly created
position.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)
Bengaluru)