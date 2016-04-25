(Adds Mercuria, OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Resources and Manulife)

April 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has promoted Luigi Rizzo to head of investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on Monday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

David Escoffier, deputy head of global markets at the company and CEO of Newedge, has decided to leave the company. Escoffier had been responsible for building up the French bank's equity derivatives capabilities in London.

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific and Marc El Asmar as head of sales for global markets, effective immediately.

MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING

The head of the company's U.S. fuel oil business left the Swiss commodities merchant last week to join Hartree Partners, an energy trader formerly known as HETCO, as it expands in Houston, two sources familiar with the matter said.

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC

The asset manager has hired Sharon French from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to head of its smart beta business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC

The investment management firm, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, appointed Dan O'Lear as president of Franklin Templeton Distributors.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP

The Canadian insurer said Charles Guay would relinquish his role as president and chief executive of Manulife Quebec at the end of 2016.

GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC

The reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.

HARGREAVE HALE

The investment management firm appointed Nigel Rosner as an investment manager at its London office, where he will focus on managing private client mandates.

BFINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD

The independent investment consultancy appointed Mark Brownlie to the newly created chief financial officer position.

CITIGROUP INC

Piers Davison has been appointed EMEA investment banking head of the financial institutions group at the bank.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm named Phil Beckett as a managing director in its global forensic and dispute services practice in London.

SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The investment management company said it had appointed David Binnion as finance and operations manager, a newly created position. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)