BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
(Citigroup, Smith & Williamson LLP, Duff & Phelps)
April 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Greg Sommer and John Anos as co-heads of its natural resources group, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
M&G INVESTMENTS LTD
The asset manager appointed Taro Shiroyama to the newly created role of managing director, institutional business development in Japan.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman of its newly opened office in Tokyo.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON LLP
The UK-based financial services provider appointed John Cooney as a partner.
SAXO BANK
The trading and investment firm appointed Jeff Zorek to the newly created role of chief operating officer of global sales.
DUFF & PHELPS
Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as administrator to ailing retailer BHS, IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO