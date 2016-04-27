April 27 The following financial services
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Matt Mallgrave joined the bank as its new head of U.S. flow
trading, according to an internal memo.
The Swiss bank has also recruited at least a dozen wealth
managers in Mexico from rival UBS, a source familiar
with the matter said, part of efforts to beef up its private
banking business.
VONTOBEL WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASIA PACIFIC
Zurich-based Vontobel Holding AG's unit named
Joannes Ho executive director and senior relationship manager in
Hong Kong.
CFA INSTITUTE
The association of investment professionals appointed Nick
Pollard as managing director of Asia Pacific, effective
immediately.
AXA STRATEGIC VENTURES
The venture capital platform backed by AXA SA
appointed Imran Akram and Alex Scherbakovsky as general partners
and Stephane Marrache as partner and chief operating officer.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)