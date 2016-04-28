BRIEF-British Land says FY underlying profit up 7.4 pct to 390 mln stg
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
(Adds Bank of America)
April 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.
MSCI INC
The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network operator named Thierry Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
* Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: