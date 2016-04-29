April 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROTHSCHILD INC
Tero Janne, a restructuring banker at Jefferies LLC, has
agreed to join its rival investment bank Rothschild Inc, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The Japan-based financial company promoted Dong Nam to a
newly created position as deputy chief executive for Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
A Societe Generale unit appointed David Gore as
head of shipping & offshore finance for Asia Pacific, effective
May 1.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)