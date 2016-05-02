(Adds RBC Global Asset Management)

May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC appointed Michael Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on May 31.

INVEST AD

The Abu Dhabi investment company named Faras al-Ramahi its new chief executive.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The investment banking advisory firm named Michael Palm senior managing director.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Patrick Drennan as managing director and sales representative of liquidity management. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)