BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
(Adds RBC Global Asset Management)
May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC appointed Michael Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on May 31.
INVEST AD
The Abu Dhabi investment company named Faras al-Ramahi its new chief executive.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm named Michael Palm senior managing director.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Patrick Drennan as managing director and sales representative of liquidity management. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.