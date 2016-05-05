(Adds Webster Bank)
WEBSTER BANK
Webster Bank said it appointed Paco Torrado as senior vice
president and head of capital markets, based in Manhattan.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank has appointed Filippo Pappalardo as head of
its coverage of multinational firms in the Americas across its
corporate and investment bank.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Gwak as head of
capital markets for the ASEAN region, effective June 1.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, Aviva's asset management unit, appointed
Florian de Chaisemartin as a director in its London-based
infrastructure debt team.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity investor named former chief executive of
Baloise Group, Martin Strobel, as an operating partner.
IFM INVESTORS
The fund manager appointed Rich Randall as global head of
debt investments, replacing Robin Miller.
VENTUREFOUNDERS
The UK-based equity investment firm appointed Vanessa
Cowling to the newly-created position of general counsel to run
its legal and compliance businesses.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)