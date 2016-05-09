(Adds Edmond de Rothschild Group)
CITIGROUP INC
A director on Citigroup's US investment grade bond syndicate
has left the firm, a source at the bank told IFR on Monday.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
Private banking company Edmond de Rothschild Group named
Roderick Munsters as chief executive of its asset management
unit.
LENDING CLUB CORP
The operator of the world's biggest online lending platform
said that Chief Executive and Chairman Renaud Laplanche had
resigned following a review that revealed a violation of the
company's business practices.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES
The securities arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
has hired Krishna Shah to head its European ABS and CLO
operations, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday to IFR.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The UK-based asset manager named Kwai San Wong as
stewardship analyst, effective immediately.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Henrik Rox Hansen as head of sales,
Nordics and the Netherlands, with a focus on both institutional
clients and wholesale investors.
TARGET ADVISERS LLP
The UK-based specialist advisory and property management
services provider to the healthcare investment sector appointed
Tim Kay as investment director.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Middle East, a unit of the bank, has appointed Robin
Jones as interim chief executive, the bank said in a statement
on Sunday.
