HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has appointed Franck Lacour as head of equities for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to his current
role as global head of trading.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup has named Faraz Naseer head of US high-yield
trading, and Fran Sutter and Michael Schechter co-heads of US
loan trading, sources said.
MITSUBISHI UFJ Financial Group Inc
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc named
Grant Moyer as head of leveraged capital markets for its
securities business in the United States.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European asset manager owned by Bank of New York Mellon
Corp appointed Tom McKeon as head of portfolio oversight
of its farmland investment team.
FIRST GULF BANK
First Gulf Bank's most senior investment banker and
its head of global markets sales have both left their positions
at Abu Dhabi's largest bank by market value, sources aware of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager appointed John Troiano as global head of
distribution and Richard Mountford as global head of product,
replacing Massimo Tosato, executive vice chairman and global
head of distribution, who will be retiring at the end of this
year.
FIRST GULF BANK
The treasury heads of two Abu Dhabi banks, First Gulf Bank
(FGB) and Al Hilal Bank, are leaving, both lenders confirmed,
after sources aware of the matter told Reuters they are
departing for personal reasons.
BRYAN, GARNIER & CO LTD
The pan-European investment bank named Pierre Kiecolt-Wahl
managing director of equity capital markets to lead its equity
capital markets efforts throughout Europe.
BEDROCK
The investment and advisory firm named Alexander Classen as
a managing partner, effective immediately.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)