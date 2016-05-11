(Adds PGIM Fixed Income, Sucden Financial and State Street Global Advisors)

May 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The biggest Swiss bank has appointed ex-Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Martin Blessing to run its Swiss business.

PGIM FIXED INCOME

PGIM Fixed Income, the investment management unit of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc, said its global head of product management and distribution, Peter Cordrey, would retire in the fourth quarter of 2016.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank hired Burkhard Varnholt from Julius Baer Gruppe AG to be deputy global chief investment officer of its international wealth management unit effective Nov. 1.

SUCDEN FINANCIAL

London-based brokerage firm Sucden Financial promoted Michael Davies to head of electronic foreign exchange (eFX) sales EMEA.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm is making progress in building out its equity advisory platform with the hire this week of Sebastian Oechelhaeuser. He joins from Barclays Plc and will be based in Frankfurt.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corp, promoted Jim Ross as chairman for Global SPDR and SSGA funds management.

BANK OF SINGAPORE

The unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said Johan Jooste will take on the role of chief investment officer.

MARLBOROUGH PARTNERS

The debt advisory firm has appointed Tim Metzgen as managing director to build up its UK corporate practice.

FICC MARKETS STANDARDS BOARD

Former senior UBS banker Mark Yallop has been appointed to head a new board to improve standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and commodities industry. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)