May 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank hired Thomas Piquemal, former senior executive vice president for finance at French utility company EDF Group, to head its global mergers and acquisitions practice.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD (ICBC)

The bank said its President Yi Huiman would be appointed its new chairman, pending board and regulatory approval.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm named Justin Ferrier managing director of its Asian private credit platform, effective June 13.

Sue Thompson, a former BlackRock managing director who previously headed a business focused on selling iShares exchange-traded funds to other asset managers, has left her role as senior adviser to the company, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank hired Peter Meath, former head of Square 1 Bank's Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, to lead its life sciences practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Otto Donner sales director for the Nordic region, effective immediately.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The U.S. investment bank has snagged Jeremy Taylor from Swiss commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was formerly the head of North American natural gas and power trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

UNIGESTION

The boutique asset manager added David Chesner, Carlos Stelin, Leila Haddioui and Janice Cheung to its institutional clients team.

KINGSTON SMITH

The accountancy and business advisory firm promoted Andrew Constable to tax partner.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based actuaries and consultants appointed Marc Spurling to its business risk division.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP

The New York-based financial services provider appointed former U.S. Trade Representative Susan Schwab to its advisory board. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)