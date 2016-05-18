Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JEFFERIES GROUP LLC
The firm hired five senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking practice.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The auditor appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in Washington DC.
LIQUIDNET HOLDINGS INC
The institutional trading network appointed Dirk Griesmeyer as sales director covering German institutions.
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
The UK-based payment services provider appointed Phil Atherton its chief risk officer.
AXIOMA
The risk management firm promoted Ian Webster to the newly created position of chief operating officer. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.