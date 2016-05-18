May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JEFFERIES GROUP LLC

The firm hired five senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking practice.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The auditor appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in Washington DC.

LIQUIDNET HOLDINGS INC

The institutional trading network appointed Dirk Griesmeyer as sales director covering German institutions.

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

The UK-based payment services provider appointed Phil Atherton its chief risk officer.

AXIOMA

The risk management firm promoted Ian Webster to the newly created position of chief operating officer. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)