ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank has hired two co-heads of U.S. consumer and retail
investment banking in New York, one from Wells Fargo & Co
and another from Credit Suisse Group AG,
according to people familiar with the matter. Andrew van der
Vord and David Frank will be co-heads of consumer retail
investment banking, the people said, asking not to be named
because the hires had not yet been announced.
JEFFERIES GROUP LLC
The firm hired five senior investment bankers from Credit
Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with
the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking
practice.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The auditor appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in
Washington DC.
UNION BANK
The arm of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
said it had hired Simone Branigan, Ralph Dickman and
Mary Murray to its private wealth management team in California.
LIQUIDNET HOLDINGS INC
The institutional trading network appointed Dirk Griesmeyer
as sales director covering German institutions.
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
The UK-based payment services provider appointed Phil
Atherton its chief risk officer.
AXIOMA
The risk management firm promoted Ian Webster to the newly
created position of chief operating officer.
PETER J. SOLOMON CO LP
The private investment banking firm appointed John Rice and
George Ward managing directors and group co-heads of its newly
launched energy advisory group.
