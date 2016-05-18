(Adds Royal Bank of Canada, Union Bank, Peter J. Solomon)

May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank has hired two co-heads of U.S. consumer and retail investment banking in New York, one from Wells Fargo & Co and another from Credit Suisse Group AG, according to people familiar with the matter. Andrew van der Vord and David Frank will be co-heads of consumer retail investment banking, the people said, asking not to be named because the hires had not yet been announced.

JEFFERIES GROUP LLC

The firm hired five senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking practice.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The auditor appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in Washington DC.

UNION BANK

The arm of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it had hired Simone Branigan, Ralph Dickman and Mary Murray to its private wealth management team in California.

LIQUIDNET HOLDINGS INC

The institutional trading network appointed Dirk Griesmeyer as sales director covering German institutions.

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

The UK-based payment services provider appointed Phil Atherton its chief risk officer.

AXIOMA

The risk management firm promoted Ian Webster to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

PETER J. SOLOMON CO LP

The private investment banking firm appointed John Rice and George Ward managing directors and group co-heads of its newly launched energy advisory group. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)