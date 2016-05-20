BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says overall Canadian mortgage market is healthy
* Canada's Morneau says sees Home Capital issue as specific to the company, supports it in a market-based solution
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays Plc to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA
The unit of Swiss banking company SYZ Group appointed Cedric Vuignier head of manager research and alternative investments, effective June 1.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed Phil Webster portfolio manager for European equities in its Europe, Middle East and Africa team, based in London.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The U.S. investment bank said financial advisers Henry Berg and Glen Magloff had joined its broker-dealer unit Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 15 Home Capital may need to draw down more from a high-interest credit facility provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in order to meet a debt repayment due next week, director Alan Hibben told Reuters.