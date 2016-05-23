(Adds JPMorgan, Saudi Basic Industries, Square Mile Investment, GTX)

May 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

JPMORGAN

Sanjay Jain is returning to the bank from a year-long sabbatical to become its head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) technology investment banking, a source familiar with the matter said.

HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL LP

The hedge fund is hiring industry veteran Tim Lash as a portfolio manager to oversee U.S. technology, media, and telecom investments, a source familiar with the firm's plans said.

SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING AND RESEARCH LTD

The UK-based investment consulting firm appointed Paul Angell as investment research analyst.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Carl Tomlin to its U.K. wholesale team as business development director.

GTX

The foreign exchange trading arm of Gain Capital Holdings Inc hired David O'Connor and Jean Darsses as senior sales executives to support sales of spot and covered FX products.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The bank appointed Michelle Jablko chief financial officer, effective July 18. Jablko will join from independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, where she has been managing director and co-head for Australia since 2014.

AON HEWITT

The human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc appointed Matthew Fletcher senior consultant in its risk settlement group.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank has appointed David Ratliff as head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific. Ratliff joins from Citigroup, where he was most recently head of investor sales and relationship management for Asia Pacific.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan Chase & Co's unit named Alan Supple as head of global real estate securities. Supple joins from CenterSquare Investment Management, the real asset investment unit of BNY Mellon Asset Management.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

The bank has hired Vijendra Singam in a coverage role as director - energy, utilities and infrastructure sectors in Sydney. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)