May 24
BANK HAPOALIM
The company's deputy chief executive will take over as CEO
when Zion Kenan steps down and will be tasked with navigating
Israel's biggest lender through sweeping bank reforms.
HSBC
The British bank said former Citigroup banker Richard
Bibbey is to join the lender as its head of FX cash trading and
risk management next month, IFR reported.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The unit of Germany's Allianz SE appointed Terry
FitzGerald as combined head of financial institutions and
commercial directors and officers insurance for London.
