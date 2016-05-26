(Adds BNY Mellon, COFCO Agri, KBS Capital, UBS)

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank said it has hired Marco Chisari, a corporate development executive at Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, as an investment banker focused on technology and semiconductor deals in San Francisco, according to a memo.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp promoted Jeroen Kwist to lead its international wealth management business.

COFCO AGRI

Chinese state-owned agricultural trader has hired an ethanol trader from rival Louis Dreyfus to set up a U.S. trading desk, four sources told Reuters, as it aims to secure a foothold in the United States, the world's top biofuels producer.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank has recruited former Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly as a senior global adviser to its top management, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank also hired Ian Hart as co-chairman of Investment Banking in the United Kingdom and Facundo Vazquez as head of equity capital markets (ECM) solutions in Latin America, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

KBS CAPITAL MARKETS GROUP

The real estate investment services provider appointed Dominic Alto regional vice president.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD (AGBANK)

China's third biggest lender said it has appointed Zhou Mubing as the bank's Communist Party secretary, a position typically held by the chairman of a state-owned bank.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The unit of Germany-based Allianz SE named Deborah Zurkow head of the alternatives within its global investment platform.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment manager appointed James Bury and Michael Flynn chief executives for Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.