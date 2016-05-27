Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
Daniel Gamba, a senior iShares executive who helped broaden the market for exchange-traded funds at parent company BlackRock Inc, is to move to the stock picking side of the business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Mark Ashton-Rigby as its new chief information officer, the fifth former JP Morgan senior executive to be recruited by the bank.
AMUNDI SA
European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr