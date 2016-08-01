BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
(Adds Northern Trust, LCM Asset, JPMorgan Asset Management, Heitman)
Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management firm said it appointed Delbert Chang as a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager.
LCM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The U.S.-based investment manager appointed Chris D'Auria, a former Deutsche Bank executive, to head its global business development efforts.
JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Bryan Wallace as a senior portfolio manager to its insurance solutions fixed income team.
HEITMAN LLC
The U.S.-based real estate investment management firm appointed three new hires to its client service and marketing team.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has appointed Ammar Al-Khudairy chairman of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, succeeding Richard A. Debs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokesman.
DEUTSCHE SECURITIES INC
The Japanese brokerage unit of Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Masao Muraki head of research for Japan.
Deutsche Bank also named Orlando Faulks head of corporate finance for Japan, following the transfer of Simon Roue to Singapore.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
The investment arm of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc named Lauren Aitchison as head of strategic land.
LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS
The unit of Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance appointed Kadidja Sinz head of Europe.
ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE FUNDS
The UK-based company said it planned to appoint Deborah Lloyd chairman from January, succeeding David Wise. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi