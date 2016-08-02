Aug 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co
appointed Rossano Nonino as chief investment officer for real
estate in Brazil, the office for which is based in Sao Paulo.
The company also named John Gammage as global head of its
financial-sponsor group, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
TD SECURITIES
The investment banking arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank
hired a former managing director at Wells Fargo to build its
presence in financial institutions debt origination.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Two senior debt capital markets bankers at the bank are
leaving their roles following a reshuffle within the business,
according to sources.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Marina Mulcair has been promoted to head the bank's
European leveraged loan syndicate, a spokeswoman
confirmed.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Elizabeth Murdy to the
newly created position of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth
Management's Denver team.
PEEL HUNT
The UK-based corporate broking and trading firm appointed
Harry Philips as an analyst on its industrials team.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)