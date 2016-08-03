BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving the bank, according to sources.
BAIRD
The wealth management firm said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.
TA ASSOCIATES
Th private equity firm named Michael Libert, Lee Mooney and Sarah Wang as vice presidents. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project