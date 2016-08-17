Aug 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Neil Abromavage, the German bank's equity capital markets
origination banker, has exited after roughly 16 years, sources
told IFR.
ING GROUP
The Dutch financial services company has poached two senior
bankers from rival ABN AMRO to bolster its equity
capital markets franchise in the Benelux.
GUNVOR GROUP
The Swiss commodities trading house has hired Chris Morran,
a treasurer for rival commodities firm Mercuria Energy Trading,
in the latest move to expand its footprint in the United States,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
THOMA BRAVO LLC
The private-equity firm said Hudson Smith joined the firm as
a partner.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP
The financial services provider named Mauro Rossi as a
managing director in its advisory business.
INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS
The broker and risk management firm hired Tony Sandfrey to
head the firm's environmental practice.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)