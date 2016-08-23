Aug 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank has hired Lackland Bloom, former co-head of oil & gas investment banking at JP Morgan, to run its Houston office as a managing director in the natural resources group.

PAULSON & CO

Sihan Shu left Paulson & Co at the end of June and is in the early stages of preparing his own hedge fund firm, according to two people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity because the information is private.

KKR & CO LP

The global private equity firm is set to hire Ashish Shastry from Singapore-based Northstar Group as the head of its Southeast Asian business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

DANSKE BANK

The bank has hired Susanna Norum as a senior originator in the debt capital markets team. Norum will cover financial institutions and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies, IFR reported.

BANK OF SINGAPORE

The unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse to boost its Philippines team.

PGIM REAL ESTATE

The unit of PGIM Inc, the global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial Inc, named Cuong Nguyen head of Asia Pacific investment research.

NOCTUA PARTNERS

Ricardo Navarro, the former head of international debt capital markets at Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA, has joined asset management firm Noctua Partners as a portfolio manager, IFR reported.

GRAMERCY FUNDS MANAGEMENT

The fund management company named Chris Tackney a managing director and co-head of its trading desk, IFR reported. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)