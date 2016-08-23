Aug 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has hired Lackland Bloom, former co-head of oil &
gas investment banking at JP Morgan, to run its Houston office
as a managing director in the natural resources group.
PAULSON & CO
Sihan Shu left Paulson & Co at the end of June and is in the
early stages of preparing his own hedge fund firm, according to
two people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity
because the information is private.
KKR & CO LP
The global private equity firm is set to hire Ashish Shastry
from Singapore-based Northstar Group as the head of its
Southeast Asian business, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
DANSKE BANK
The bank has hired Susanna Norum as a senior originator in
the debt capital markets team. Norum will cover financial
institutions and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies, IFR
reported.
BANK OF SINGAPORE
The unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd,
hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse to boost
its Philippines team.
PGIM REAL ESTATE
The unit of PGIM Inc, the global investment management
businesses of Prudential Financial Inc, named Cuong
Nguyen head of Asia Pacific investment research.
NOCTUA PARTNERS
Ricardo Navarro, the former head of international debt
capital markets at Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA, has
joined asset management firm Noctua Partners as a portfolio
manager, IFR reported.
GRAMERCY FUNDS MANAGEMENT
The fund management company named Chris Tackney a managing
director and co-head of its trading desk, IFR reported.
