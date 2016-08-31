Aug 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The investment banking unit Merrill Lynch appointed Philippe
Chryssicopoulos as its head of power, utilities and renewables
investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according
to a memo seen by Reuters.
DEMICA
The London-based boutique capital markets firm appointed
Daniel Kustrin as chief technology officer.
TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD
The financial planning firm hired Miles Robinson as head of
investment management and Adam Parker as head of midlands
investment management.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)