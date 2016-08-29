BRIEF- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 40 million shares (6.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
MASHREQBANK PLC
The Dubai-based bank appointed Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq Capital arm.
CITIGROUP INC
Duncan Phillips has resigned as the bank's head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate to take up a job at a financial technology company, IFR News reported, citing multiple sources.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund appointed Garry Beaton to the newly created role of global head of operations. Beaton joins from Ashmore Group. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)
* Says decided to re-appointment of Kedar Nath Fatehpuria as managing director of company increase tenure upto 1 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: