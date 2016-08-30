BRIEF-Philippine Savings Bank's qtrly net income rises by nearly a fifth yoy
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
Aug 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The global real estate adviser named Matthew Moloney associate director of its residential team, focusing on the new homes sector.
AVIVA PLC
The insurer has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan investment banker in Asia focused on financial institutions, as its chief mergers and acquisitions officer.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT U.S.
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it had hired a team including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in Texas. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
