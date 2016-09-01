BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Arabiya Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago
Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
The French banking group has confirmed the hire of Sebastien Domanico as head of debt capital markets, according to a release seen by IFR.
UNIGESTION
The boutique asset manager said Edouard Merette would replace Bill Foo as non-executive chairman of the board of Unigestion Asia.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss boutique private banking firm said Walter Berchtold would replace Eduardo Leemann as chief executive.
INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group, appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive.
MAN GROUP PLC
The British hedge fund hired Brian Broesder and Westin Lovy as managing directors for its Connecticut office. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago
May 14 National Real Estate Bank For Development :