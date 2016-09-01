Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

The French banking group has confirmed the hire of Sebastien Domanico as head of debt capital markets, according to a release seen by IFR.

UNIGESTION

The boutique asset manager said Edouard Merette would replace Bill Foo as non-executive chairman of the board of Unigestion Asia.

FALCON PRIVATE BANK

The Swiss boutique private banking firm said Walter Berchtold would replace Eduardo Leemann as chief executive.

INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group, appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive.

MAN GROUP PLC

The British hedge fund hired Brian Broesder and Westin Lovy as managing directors for its Connecticut office. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)