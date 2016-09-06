BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc announced four new appointments to its global distribution and client relations team.
M&G INVESTMENTS
UK-based asset manager M&G Investments named Nas Islam head of investment risk.
RETIREMENT BRIDGE
Retirement Bridge Group appointed former Partnership Group Plc CEO Steve Groves as chairman, three months after Patron Capital and Electra Partners bought the business from Grainger Plc.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Vontobel Asset Management, a part of Vontobel Holding AG , named Ludovic Colin as the lead portfolio manager of absolute return bond strategies on Sept. 1 and Jack Loudoun as deputy portfolio manager.
DOUBLELINE CAPITAL
The investment management company said portfolio manager Robert Cohen had been named director of the firm's Global Developed Credit team, succeeding Bonnie Baha, who passed away last month.
TPG CAPITAL
Alternative asset firm TPG Capital said Jack Daly joined the firm as a partner to focus on the industrials sector. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)
