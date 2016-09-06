Sept 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc announced four new appointments to its global distribution and client relations team.

M&G INVESTMENTS

UK-based asset manager M&G Investments named Nas Islam head of investment risk.

RETIREMENT BRIDGE

Retirement Bridge Group appointed former Partnership Group Plc CEO Steve Groves as chairman, three months after Patron Capital and Electra Partners bought the business from Grainger Plc.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Vontobel Asset Management, a part of Vontobel Holding AG , named Ludovic Colin as the lead portfolio manager of absolute return bond strategies on Sept. 1 and Jack Loudoun as deputy portfolio manager.

DOUBLELINE CAPITAL

The investment management company said portfolio manager Robert Cohen had been named director of the firm's Global Developed Credit team, succeeding Bonnie Baha, who passed away last month.

TPG CAPITAL

Alternative asset firm TPG Capital said Jack Daly joined the firm as a partner to focus on the industrials sector. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)